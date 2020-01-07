|
Margaret Flannery McGinnis
November 20, 1936 - January 2, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Margaret Flannery McGinnis of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by all of her children.
The youngest child of the late Stephen and Catherine Fitzgerald Flannery, she was born on November 20, 1936 in Goshen, NY.
Margaret graduated Salutatorian from Washingtonville High School. She earned her Nursing Diploma from St. Luke's Hospital and her bachelor's degree from Mount St. Mary's in Newburgh.
She met the love of her life, Glen "Muggsy" McGinnis at Orange County Community College. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1957 at the Church of the Assumption in Maybrook, NY. They raised their family in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, where she lived for 63 years.
Peggy worked as a Certified Occupational Health Nurse at Texaco Research Center, Beacon, NY. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Rita, the Altar Rosary Society, and was a Eucharistic Minister at her parish, St. Thomas of Canterbury.
Survivors include her children: Mary Ann McGinnis-Adamo and husband, Stephen, Sheila Marhefka and husband, Christopher, Glen Michael McGinnis and wife, Ann, Catherine "Kitty" Fiorello and husband, Gary, and Matthew McGinnis and wife, Kim; grandchildren: Robert McGinnis, Jessica Harvie (Jason), Amanda Yetman, Christopher Marhefka (Renee), Heather Finley (Casey), Nicholas Adamo, Shaun McGinnis, Mia Fiorello and Luciano Fiorello; great-grandchildren: Robert McGinnis, Jr., Abbygail Margaret McGinnis, Elianna and Declan Harvie, Aiden and Dillon Finley, Adeline and Scarlett Marhefka; her in-laws: Joan Flannery, Karen Flannery, David and Charlotte McGinnis; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sissy was predeceased by her loving husband, Glen McGinnis; also by S. Francis Flannery, Catherine and Art DeGroat, John and Ann Flannery, CPI Robert Flannery, Theresa and Charles Hoffman, Dr. James and Regina Flannery, Thomas and Jane Flannery, Mary Flannery and Michael Flannery.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 9 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, January 10 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Peggy's memory please be made to the Glen M. McGinnis Scholarship Cornwall Community Foundation, PO Box 47, Cornwall, NY 12518 or to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020