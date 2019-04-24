|
Margaret "Peggy" Francis
April 4, 1930 - April 23, 2019
Middletown, NY
Margaret "Peggy" Francis, 89, of Middletown and a former resident of Goshen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
Margaret was born April 4, 1930 in New York, NY, the daughter of Martin and Margaret (Higgins) Ward. She grew up in the Clason Point Section of the Bronx.
She was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist RC Church in Goshen and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She worked as a Para-professional at Orange-Ulster BOCES. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bingo and trips to the casino.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Jones, Patricia Buyl, Richard Francis and wife, Grit, Robert Francis and wife, Lillian, Brian Francis and wife, Laurene, Peggy Breda and husband, James, Lynda Baris and husband, Tom; 15 grandchildren, Loralee (Brian) Fennell, Stephanie (Dave) Hoke, Michael (Jenn) Jones, Steven Jones, Robert (Gwen) Buyl, Michael (Danielle) Buyl, Sean Francis, Shannon Francis, Daniel (Mary Ann) Francis, Brianna and Alexa Breda, Caitlyn and Brian Baris, Edward D'Andrea and Joseph (Andi) D'Andrea; also 11 great grandchildren, Ty and Rena Fennell, Carson and Elyse Hoke, Robert and Averie Buyl, Piper Buyl, Celeste and Gabrielle D'Andrea, Mackenzie and Andrew Gula; three sisters, Mary LaJoie, Sr. Eileen Ward, Hannah Clarke and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard of 48 years, son-in-law, Gary Jones and her sister, Kathleen Bateman.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
We would like to thank the staff of ORMC, 5 South Wing and Middletown Park Manor, Unit 2.
Friends will be received on Friday, April 26 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019