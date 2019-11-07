|
|
Margaret Gailie (nee Moran)
June 2, 1934 - November 5, 2019
Florida, NY
Margaret Gailie of Florida, New York passed away at Schervier Medical Pavilion on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Warwick, NY. She was 85 years old. The daughter of the late Harold Moran and Marion Moran (nee David), she was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 2, 1934. She moved to Florida, NY in 1959.
She is survived by her sons: Charles Gailie, and Michael Gailie, both of Florida, NY, Robert Gailie of Slate Hill, NY and daughter, Darlene Palmer and her husband, Lynn Palmer of Suffern, NY; grandchildren: Timothy Gailie, Robert Gailie, Emily Sarno, Jordan Rodriguez, Cameron Gailie, Samantha Swartz, Albert Plantamura, Wyatt Palmer, Paige Palmer and Claire Palmer along with five great-grandchildren; brothers: Michael Moran, Ronald Moran (Barbara), Joseph Moran (Frances) and Charles Moran. She leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Helen Rudy (Samuel) and Emma Cunningham (Raymond) and scores of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husbands, Charles Van Horn and Anthony J. "Buddy" Gailie, in addition to her siblings, brothers: Gerald, Harold, Thomas and sisters: Patricia and Marion, her twin sister.
Margaret worked alongside her sister-in-law, Helen at Big V Supermarkets in Florida, NY before the expansion to Middletown and the transformation into the Shop-Rite conglomerate. She was #2 in the office handling day to day office operations, working as an advertising associate, drafting ads for the newspaper and mentoring future Chairman, A. Richard Rosenberg. She was a home health aide in the Village of Warwick and worked for a medical billing company. She was beloved by her large clan who slowly migrated to Florida, NY from Brooklyn after spending so many summer weekends at Uncle Buddy and Aunt Marge's. She survived: living in New York City with the sacrifices World War II brought to everyday life in America, the loss of two husbands, undiagnosed celiac disease and a debilitating back injury due to an auto accident wherein she wasn't supposed to walk after surgery. Through it all, she raised a family, entertained constantly, sang all the show tunes, loved without condition, mentored those in need and comforted those who sought her out while always extolling her seven brothers and never having anymore than two adult beverages (who's counting?). She was known as Ditch Weed, Marge, Chives, mother, wife, Grandma Margaret and one of the two bats.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, November 11th at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Florida, NY. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Florida, NY where she'll rest next to her beloved Buddy.
Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to the National Celiac Association, www.americanceliacsociety.org/index.html
Arrangements are entrusted to T. S. Purta Funeral Home in Florida, NY; for additional information, directions or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019