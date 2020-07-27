Margaret J. Champlin
March 3, 1935 - June 16, 2020
Liberty, NY
Margaret J. Champlin of Liberty, NY, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Roscoe Regional Rehab. and Residential Health Care Facility, Roscoe, NY. She was 85.
The daughter of the late Oliver and Mildred Lovelace Bound, she was born March 3, 1935 in Roxbury, NY.
Margaret had worked as a home health aide for Upjohn Corporation in Monticello, NY; Early in her life, she worked as a nurses' aid at the Liberty-Loomis Hospital; she was passionate about this position. She instilled in her children the importance of caring for others. She attended the First Church of Christ Scientist, Liberty, NY. She enjoyed reading. She was an excellent baker and cook! Mom would put her mind to doing something and accomplish it! She learned knitting: making beautiful sweaters, vests, afghans, and shawls. She was known to stay up all night, lovingly making slipper socks for her immediate and extended family. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed decorating and preparing for the holidays when everyone gathered together. Mom was always ready to participate in an activity or adventure with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Pua Puaga of Liberty, NY and Nancy Morganstern and her husband Alan of Hurley, NY; one son, Edward R. Champlin of Erwin, NC; three sisters, Anoinette Rising of Roscoe, NY, Dora Baker of Olean, NY and Raeann Lakin of Sidney, NY; two brothers, Willard Bound and his wife Rebecca of Green Bay, VA and Edward Bound and his wife Helen of Claryville, NY; three grandchildren, Joshua and Nicole Morganstern and Roan Sokol; two great grandsons, Ranson and Emmett; and one great grandson expected in August; one great granddaughter, Amber; one sister-in-law, Jean Winters; and one brother-in-law, Jay Champlin and his wife Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward E. Champlin, Jr. on March 11, 2008; five brothers in law, Harry Rising, William Myers, William Baker, Thomas Lakin, and Frederick Winters; and one sister in law, Maxine Bound.
Margaret's family would like to thank and acknowledge the nurses and staff at the Roscoe Rehab. and Residential Health Care Facility for their excellent care and compassion while she was a resident there.
Limited visitation will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY.Social distancing guidelines must be met, a limited number ofpeople, at onetime, will be allowed in the funeral home,face masks are required.
Graveside services and burial will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, NY. Mr. David Coon will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to The Liberty Public Library, Children's Programs, 111 Sullivan Avenue, Liberty, NY 12754 or to the Crystal Lake Camp, 1676 Crystal Lake Road, Hughesville, PA 177737.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com
845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.