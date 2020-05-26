Margaret J. Filiberti
June 30, 1922 - May 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY
On May 24, 2020 Margaret went to her eternal home. Born Margarita Jean Barbero, June 30, 1922. First generation born in the USA.
Margaret was born at home on Lincoln St. Poughkeepsie, NY and was the 5th in line of eight children to Giacomo and Piernia (Marcellino) Barbero.
Margaret grew up in Newburgh. First on S. Williams St, then Johnston St. Margaret attended Newburgh Schools and graduated from NFA in 1941. Upon graduation from NFA, she attended Spencerian Business Institute. Margaret was a Nurses' Aide at St. Luke's Hospital volunteering during World War II. Margaret rode her bike up Broadway to her first job at Strook's. Her first professional job was with the US gov't in Washington, DC during World War II. After returning home, Margaret then worked at Stewart's Air Force Base and then West Point, where she commuted by bus to work.
All four of Margaret's brothers served in the Military during the World War II. Navy, Army Air Force and Army. At age 21, Margaret lost her brother, Harold, in a train accident in NC while on his way home for Christmas to visit his family.
After the war, Margaret met her future husband, Joseph Filiberti, through family members. Joseph's family had a fruit farm in MiddleHope. They married on November 11, 1951. Margaret's brother, John, would tease her that she moved out to the "country". We grew up eating fresh vegetables from our backyard garden and always had fresh or canned fruit all year long. Everyone who came in contact with Margaret would feel her love and sense of humor. Many family and friends enjoyed her apple pies.
Surviving are Margaret's children, Joan, David (Julie), Barbara, and Elaine (Peter). Her grandchildren, David (Shannon), Hannah, Emily and Peter (Lindsay), Stacey (Sean) and Kyle (Nicolette). Five great-grandchildren, sister Gloria Crisci, sister-in-law Pauline (James) Hays, brother-in-law, Alvin Boyd and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband and parents, four brothers, Fred (Audrey), Harold, John (Gloria) and J. Joseph (Evelyn), sisters, Ida (Joseph), and Rita. Three grandchildren, Joshua, Frances and John, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special Aides, Rose and Valrie, Hospice of OC (Wendelyn) and OC Office of the Aging for all of their love and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Orange County Office of the Aging, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, St. Mary's/St. James Church, Marlboro, NY, or Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, NY.
Services will be held privately, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020.