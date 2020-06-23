Margaret "Peggy" Klotz
Margaret "Peggy" Klotz
January 8, 1940 - June 22, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Margaret "Peggy" Klotz, age 80, of Sparrowbush, NY passed away June 22, 2020 in Port Jervis, NY. Peggy was born in New York, New York on January 8, 1940, the daughter of Henry and Fannie Koller Geiger.
She was a very faithful member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis and St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Matamoras, Pennsylvania.
Margaret married Robert L. Klotz, who survives at home. She is also survived by her children: Joseph Klotz, RN and his wife, Dawn of Sparrowbush, Dr. Christopher Klotz and his wife, Carrie of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Matthew Klotz and his wife, Jennie of Sparrowbush, Pamela Henn and her husband, Arthur of Roselle Park, New Jersey, and Elizabeth Frangipane and her husband, Nicholas of Cochecton, NY; her beloved 14 grandchildren: Sarah, Joel, Emily, Noel, Joshua, Andrew, Shannon, Levi, Julia, Daniel, Gabriel, Abigail, Hunter and Elaina.
A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 25, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Due to the continued public health concerns, guidelines set forth by the New York State Dept. of Health will be in place.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or directions, please visit knigh-tauchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
