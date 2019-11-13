Home

Margaret Lillian Eadie Obituary
Margaret Lillian Eadie
February 2, 1939 - November 8, 2019
Dingmans Ferry, PA
Margaret Lillian Eadie, age 80 of Dingmans Ferry, PA, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She was born on February 2, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, and is the daughter of the late William and Lillian Reeves Lindsey.
Margaret worked as a Legal Secretary for the City of Paterson, NJ. She was married to the late James B. Eadie, Sr.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters: Cheryl Casson of Poughkeepsie, NY, and Suellen Rhinehart and her husband, Bob of Dingmans Ferry, PA; her two sons: James B. Eadie, Jr. and his wife, Renee of Delaware, and Gregory Eadie and his wife, Cheryl of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; nine grandchildren: Gary, Jennifer, Chris, PJ, Heather, Jessica, Rebecca, Scott, and Zachary; fourtreen great-grandchildren; her sister, Marylou Lindsey; several nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Robert Lindsey.
Visitation will take place 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Jervis, NY. Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
