Margaret M. Nichol
July 17, 2019
Goshen, NY
Margaret M. Nichol, a 35-year resident of the area, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, NY. She was 98 years of age.
Margaret was the widow of Warren J. Nichol.
She was a legal secretary for over 30 years, and was an active member of St. Anastasia's Volunteers at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Harriman, NY. Margaret also taught CCD classes for adults awaiting their sacraments.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary L. Wobbekind and her husband, William; her son, Stephen J. Nichol and his wife, Ruthanne; her daughter, Margaret M. Howe and her husband, Thomas; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Warren, Margaret was also predeceased by her son, Thomas J. Nichol.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 24 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, located at 21 N. Main Street in Harriman, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.; for directions to our funeral home, or to offer an online memorial please visit: www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019