Margaret M. Towne
June 24, 1929 - March 5, 2020
Neversink, NY
Margaret M. Towne of Neversink passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 90.
She was the daughter of the late Charles Miller and Martha (Dazey) Miller, born on June 24, 1929 in Staten Island, NY.
Margaret worked as a secretary for the Tri-Valley School District for 28 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Sullivan Five Star #298. She was a very active member of the Christ Lutheran Church and served as Treasurer for many years. She also served as a Treasurer for the Ruth Scully Scholarship at Tri-Valley. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Judy T. Essex and her husband, Paul; grandsons, Kyle T. Essex and Ryan D. Essex and his wife, Christine; great-grandchildren, Jack C. and Corrine R. Essex; siblings, Charlotte Pressel and Charles Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, John F. Towne; and sister, Dorothy Del Monte.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's name can be made to the Neversink Fire Department, P.O. Box 627, Neversink, NY 12765 or to the Christ Lutheran Church, 105 Center Street, Ellenville, NY 12428
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service. Pastor Peter Rustico will officiate. Interment will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020