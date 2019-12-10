|
|
Margaret Malcolm
August 19, 1933 - December 9, 2019
Highland, NY
Margaret Malcolm, 86 of Highland passed peacefully surrounded by her family on December 9, 2019. Margaret was born in Rothesay, Bute, Scotland on August 19, 1933 to Alexander and Margaret Stewart Bell. On March 23, 1956 she married her husband of 54 years, Stewart Malcolm, who predeceased her in 2011. In 1957 they emigrated to the United States.
Margaret is survived by her children: Stewart (Terese), Fiona, James and Robert all of Highland, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Michael), Sarah (Daniel), Nicole (Walter), and Christina. Surrounded by the love of children, she is survived by her great grandchildren: Julianna, Lily, Eve and Mackenzie Lawrence, Graeme Navins and Mason and Emma Koury.
She is survived by siblings: Malcolm (Jean) Bell of Australia, Helen McPherson of England, Sandra Thorburn of Scotland, Isabella (Frank) Bailey of Australia, Stewart (Fiona) Shaw of Scotland and sister in law, Margo (Brian) Gault of Scotland. She was predeceased by brother, Daniel Shaw and sister, Marian Rae of Scotland. An avid world traveler, she is survived by extended family in Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, England and the United States.
Margaret loved her family, her community and the many organizations she was a part of. Serving on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Rhinebeck, the Board of Education of the Highland Central School District for multiple terms, and as a thirty year member of Osiris Country Club where she also served on the Board of Directors; she was an example of service and commitment to all who loved her.
Calling hours will be held Friday, December 13th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 38 Main St., Highland, NY, 12528.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Highland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019