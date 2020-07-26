Margaret Munro MacLeod Neuburger
August 14, 1925 - July 25, 2020
Goshen, NY
Margaret Munro MacLeod Neuburger, age 94, of Goshen, entered into rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor after a brief illness.
Peggy, as she was known all her life, was born in Goshen on August 14, 1925 to the late Alice and Angus MacLeod. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Louis, and her sister, Mary Daley, and was a life-long communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Peggy loved residing in Goshen and enjoyed over 40 years as a telephone operator with the Goshen Telephone Company. "Gram" as she was lovingly called by her family and friends, was especially proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Above all else she cherished time spent with family and will be greatly missed as the matriarch of her clan.
Survivors include her five children: Louis Jr. and wife, Jane of Fayetteville, NY, Lawrence and wife, Joan of Sarasota, FL, James of Middletown, Maryann "Molly" Lloyd and husband, Jeff of Goshen, and John and wife, Lynn of Fayetteville, NY. Peggy had 14 grandchildren whom she adored: Louis III and wife, Annabelle, Thomas and wife, Emily, Michael and wife, Samantha, Elizabeth and husband, Greg, Lawrence Jr., Ryan, Allison and husband, Derek, Jennifer, Jeffry, Kristen and husband, Patrick, Emily and husband, Ben, Heather and fiancé, Gabe, Julia, and Kathleen. She had 11 cherished great-grandchildren: Leah, Acacia, Lawrence, Hazel, Oliver, Margaret, Jackson, Conor, Guinevere, Grayson and Theodore. She is also survived by numerous cousins and was dear Aunt Peggy to many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Laura Krisanda and all the health care workers of Unit 2 at Middletown Park Manor, who took such compassionate care of Peggy during her illness and the last few years of her life.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Wednesday July 29 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. at 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Due to continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Please be respectful of your time while visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday July 30 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to the Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 695, Goshen, NY, 10924 or Goshen Historic Track, 44 Park Place, Goshen NY, 10924.
