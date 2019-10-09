|
|
Margaret P. Steenrod
January 12, 1929 - September 25, 2019
Blooming Grove, NY
Margaret Petersen Steenrod, of Silver Spring, Maryland, previously of Blooming Grove, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 25, 2019 after a long and rich life.
Born and raised in Schenectady, NY, the youngest of 5 children of the late Thomas and Mary (nee Fotheringham) Petersen. She graduated with honors from Mont Pleasant High School in February of 1947, then attended New York State College for Teachers in Albany NY, now SUNY at Albany, becoming a member of Psi Gamma sorority. She earned a BA in June 1951, a teacher's certificate for library in a public school and mathematics in May 1952 and a MS in Library Science in June 1952. She met her husband Irving Steenrod in Albany while they attended College. They were married in 1952. Prior to the birth of their children she was a school librarian in Pine Bush, NY. She and her husband then moved to Blooming Grove, NY for 62 years, until his passing.
Margaret served her community by volunteering for many years in The Country Store Thrift Shop and serving on its board in multiple positions and was active in the local Meals on Wheels program. She also worked as a election poll worker for many years. She enjoyed playing Contract Bridge with her Wednesday bridge club and with her husband and their many friends. Margaret's hobbies included knitting, needlepoint, gardening and traveling.
Margaret is survived by her children, Susan Springer, Stephen Steenrod and his wife, Elizabeth, and her brother, Thomas Petersen. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Justine Springer, Jordan Springer, Natalie and her husband, Michael Lopresti and Camille Steenrod. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Irving Steenrod, son in law Keith Springer, both parents, sisters, Mary VanLoan and Maren Shaw and brother, Peter Petersen.
A memorial service will be conducted at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2 to 4 PM.
Donations may be given in her memory to The Orange County Land Trust, 50 Ogden Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019