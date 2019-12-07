|
Margaret "Peggy" Pryor
May 20, 1965 - December 5, 2019
New Windsor, New York
Margaret "Peggy" Pryor, 54, entered into rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The daughter of the late James and Barbara (Reid) Pryor she was born in Bronxville, NY.
Taken from us too soon and with so much left to experience, Peggy leaves us all with the love she shared and an influence touched upon us that we will carry the rest of our lives. Peggy loved to travel the world, but especially loved to spoil her children and granddaughter with trips to Disney World.
Peggy was a graduate of Orange County Community College nursing program where she received an associate's degree in nursing. After completing her schooling, she worked as an RN in the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh.
Peggy is survived by her loving children; Joseph Merced and wife Mickie, David Merced, and Nicholas Merced all of New Windsor; her siblings, Suzanne Whitney of New Rochelle and James Pryor of Cortlandt Manor; her beloved granddaughter, Madelynn Merced; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 4-7pm at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, with a Celebration of Life at 6:30 to which family and friends are welcome to share.
In lieu of flowers donations in Peggy's name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019