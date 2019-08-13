|
Margaret S. Campilonga
August 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Margaret S. Campilonga nee Stainer, died unexpectedly on August 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was born in London, England and came to this country at the age of ten. She spent her first six years living through the Blitz of London during World War II with very vivid memories of what it was like. Margaret was 80 years young. Margaret was a retired English and Special Education teacher for the Pine Bush School District for almost thirty years. Before that she worked in the New York School System for five years. She was a dedicated teacher and touched many lives. In addition, she was a writer and poet with three books of poetry to her credit: Inland Wind, Rejoicing in the Sea, I am The Flute: A Poetic Gift Of Love, about the passing of a dear friend, and Roses And Thorns, poetry about Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. She is the author of the celebrated historical series, The Lyon Saga, for young adults, five books recounting the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island, North Carolina. Her children's press, Chicken Soup Press, Inc., has received several awards for excellence. www.chickensouppress.net.
Margaret was married for 50+ years and is survived by her beloved husband, Frank who was her college sweetheart. She has two daughters, Elaine Torrance-Gingrich and her husband, Steve of Palmyra, PA and Leslie Campilonga and her partner Bryan Betcher, also of Middletown. She has three wonderful grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca and Jennifer Torrance who were her pride and joy, her brother Howard Stainer lives in West Virginia with his wife Judith. Margaret is further survived by many numerous nieces and nephews and is predeceased by her parents William and Harriet
Stainer, son in law, Bradley Torrance, and nephew Matthew Katz. Margaret loved life and enjoyed every moment. She wrote with great passion, her poetry reflecting this. She loved the sonnet form and some of her sonnets have won awards. Her stories for children and young adults have received many favorable reviews. She was a prolific writer and many of her young adult novels are waiting publication. In 1993 she won the award for Celebrating Literacy from the Amy Bull Crist Reading Council for her work with children in encouraging them to love reading. She loved going into classrooms, talking with and reading to the children. Margaret was a staunch animal lover and shard her life with many beloved dogs and cats. She was impassioned champion for animals against any and all abuses. Her biggest regret, she always said was not owning a horse, though she writes about them in her young adult novels. She leaves behind her beloved dogs, Bella, Ruffy, and Lexy, and her cat, Cutie.
We ask that you celebrate her life and the joy she brought others in a Memorial Service on Friday August 16, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Road, Pine Bush NY. Words of remembrance and reflection of Margaret's life will be spoken at 8:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please honor her with a memorial contribution to Pets Alive in Middletown or Best Friends, in Kanab Utah. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019