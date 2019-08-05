|
|
Margaret Scheuermann
March 14, 1953 - August 2, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Margaret Scheuermann, of New Windsor and a long-time area resident, entered into rest on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was 66.
The daughter of the late Pasquale and Jennie (Vomero) Libertino, Margaret was born on Saturday, March 14, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Scheuermann, who survives at home; her son Jesse Scheuermann of New Windsor; her sisters, Kathryn Maltese of Montgomery, NY, Theresa Garver of Middletown, NY and Paula Occhipinti of Charlotte, NC and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her sister, Vita Libertino.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, August 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, August 8, at Sacred Heart Church, 25 South Robinson Ave., Newburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the , PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. Burial will be held privately.
To send a personal condolence please visit ww.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019