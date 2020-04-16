|
Margaret "Peggy"
Truncale (Quackenbush)
April 12, 1930 - April 14, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Margaret "Peggy" Truncale passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Newburgh, NY. Peggy was born in Manhattan on April 12, 1930, to the late Eugene and Ruth (Coyle) Quigley. She married the late Peter R. Truncale on February 12, 1950.
Peggy was blessed with three sons: Michael (Susan) Truncale, Robert (Michelle) Truncale and Timothy (Lori) Quackenbush; and daughter: Kerri Quackenbush Harbster; grandchildren: Michael (Giovanna) Truncale, Jr., Peter (Dawn) Truncale, Leah (Kristie) Bowers, Lauren and Andrea Truncale, Victoria Quackenbush, and Jake Harbster. Peggy was the proud great grandmother to Sienna, Madison, Tyler and Brady Truncale. Peggy is also survived by her sister, Jean Murray, and many nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by her sisters, Anne Rappa and Patricia Lewis.
Peggy was the Owner of the Cup and Saucer in Cornwall, NY (now Prima Pizza), Town of Cornwall School Tax Collector and Census Taker, as well as Treasurer for the Mountainville Youth Club. Peggy and her late husband, Timothy A. Quackenbush, II, also owned Peg & Tim's Deli in Harriman, NY. Peggy enjoyed conversing with family and friends for countless hours, as well as with perfect strangers. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Mother-in-Law, Aunt and Friend to many.
Peggy had a special talent for whipping up a delicious last minute meal at a moment's notice for her family with minimal resources, always being sure to compliment it with a chocolate cream pie or dessert. Her children and grandchildren will always remember her for being a wonderful Mom and Grandmother, giving the best "hugs", sharing the best stories and her unconditional love. Our Loving Mom will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.
Her family would like to thank her caring friends and confidants, Ginny and Helena; the staff at Wingate, Beacon and all the committed St. Luke's Newburgh Hospital doctors, nurses and employees who cared for and comforted Peggy during this unprecedented pandemic at a time when her family couldn't be with her.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in her memory be made to the local Humane Society, ASPCA or a .
Services will be private due to the current circumstances. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020