|
|
Margarete G. Castellana
October 12, 1924 - February 7, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Margarete G. Castellana, 94, a longtime resident of New Paltz, NY, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born on October 12, 1924 in Negley, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Orval and Elizabeth Murphy Shaw.
Margarete graduated from New Waterford High School, Columbus, Ohio in 1942. She was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation" having served as a secretary in the offices of General James "Jimmy" Doolittle at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio, during World War II. General Doolittle was the mastermind and leader of the daring U.S. air raid against Japan "30 Seconds Over Tokyo" immortalized on both screen and in print. A tip of his cap and smile for real-life Captain Clark Gable was a sidebar to her job Margarete never forgot.
Margarete met her future spouse while attempting to travel thru Ohio on a civilian train filled with military personnel during the war. They were young recruits from the east coast traveling to Fort Hood, Texas for training. Upon boarding and finding no seat available, a young soldier promptly jumped up and offered Margarete a seat. A conversation ensued, a romance started, and the rest is history. Margarete married that young soldier, Joseph Castellana, on June 18, 1949 at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz, NY. The marriage lasted 64 years and produced ten children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Margarete was the ultimate homemaker, as well as an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping and home improvement projects. Her kindness, generosity and love knew no bounds. Her loss is a great one that will be felt by friends and family alike. She was truly one-of-a-kind.
Survivors include her children: Lisa Castellana, Gregory Castellana and Marcia Castellana, at home; Darryl Castellana and his wife, Marianne (Novak) of New Paltz, NY, Dr. Lance Castellana and his wife, Carol (Kappas) of Valatie, NY, Judith Donovan and her husband, Jacques, of Rhineback, NY, Diane Stowell of Wallkill, NY, Douglas Castellana and his wife, Donna (Casey) of Wallkill, NY; her cherished grandchildren: Kevin Castellana, Matthew Castellana, Kathryn Hill, Connor Donovan, Vaughn Donovan, Sara Stowell, Rachel Stowell, Kyle Van Duser, Christopher Van Duser, Ashley Castellana, Christine Castellana, Michael Castellana and Kylie Castellana; great-grandchildren: Brayden Reis, Noelle Marino and Sharley LeBlanc.
In addition to her parents, Margarete was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Joseph A. Castellana; her son, Kevin Castellana and her brothers and sisters; Orval "Pete" Shaw, Juanita Shaw, Nan Garvin, James Shaw, Howard Shaw, Mary Lou Sutton and Mark Shaw.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 10 at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 11 at St. Joseph's Church, New Paltz, NY, follow by burial at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Gardiner.
Donations in Margarete's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Church Endowment Fund, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY 12561.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019