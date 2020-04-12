Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Mills Obituary
Margery Mills
May 22, 1922 - April 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Margery Mills of Montgomery, NY, former village clerk for the Village of Montgomery and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Middletown. She was 97.
The daughter of the late Isaac and Ruth Siegman, she was born May 22, 1922 in the Town of Montgomery.
She was a member of the former Montgomery Methodist Church.
She was the widow of John P. Mills.
Survivors include her daughter, Estella J. Knapp of Montgomery, NY; son, Jay P. Mills and his wife, Donna of Daytona Beach Shores, FL; daughter-in-law, Toby Mills of Upper St. Clair, PA; grandchildren: Daniel P. Knapp, John P. Mills, Leonard B. Mills, and Brad D. Mills; several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William J. Mills; sister, Estella Siegman; and brothers: Charles, William, Kenneth, and Raymond Siegman.
Burial will take place privately in the Brick Church Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -