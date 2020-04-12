|
Margery Mills
May 22, 1922 - April 10, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Margery Mills of Montgomery, NY, former village clerk for the Village of Montgomery and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Middletown. She was 97.
The daughter of the late Isaac and Ruth Siegman, she was born May 22, 1922 in the Town of Montgomery.
She was a member of the former Montgomery Methodist Church.
She was the widow of John P. Mills.
Survivors include her daughter, Estella J. Knapp of Montgomery, NY; son, Jay P. Mills and his wife, Donna of Daytona Beach Shores, FL; daughter-in-law, Toby Mills of Upper St. Clair, PA; grandchildren: Daniel P. Knapp, John P. Mills, Leonard B. Mills, and Brad D. Mills; several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, William J. Mills; sister, Estella Siegman; and brothers: Charles, William, Kenneth, and Raymond Siegman.
Burial will take place privately in the Brick Church Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020