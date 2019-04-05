Home

Margie Ann Brown Obituary
Margie Ann Brown
August 28, 1956 - April 3, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Margie Ann Brown, age 62 of Maybrook, NY, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. The daughter of Clarence and Emmie Louise Brown, she was born on August 28, 1956 in New Rochelle, NY. Margie worked as a manager/accountant for various companies in the New York area. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her mother, Emmie Louise Brown of Long Island; son, Robert L. Edmondson and his wife, Maria; daughter, Emmie Edmondson of Maybrook, NY; brother, Steven Brown; sisters, Tammy Brown Holland and Gwendolyn Brown; grandchildren: Shyanne and Ariel DeFreece and Maysen Rose Edmondson; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Margie was predeceased by her son, Marcus Edmondson; brothers, Robert and Marvin Brown; and sister, Geannie Walker.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2520 Route 208, Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.; cremation will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
