Margie J. Arduino


1930 - 2020
Margie J. Arduino Obituary
Margie J. Arduino
10/28/1930 - 04/01/2020
New Windsor, NY
Margie J. Arduino, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown passed away April 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Tarrytown on October 28, 1930, she was the daughter of Michael and Concetta Auriemmo Dolcetti. Margie attended Washington Irving High School. On May 2, 1954, she married Domenick (Nick) Arduino in Immaculate Conception Church. For many years, Margie worked alongside her husband in the family restaurant, Arduino's Off Broadway.
She had been a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Tarrytown Seniors.
Margie is survived by her son Michael (Barna) Arduino of New Windsor, NY and her daughter Karen (Ron) Flaherty of Rock Tavern, NY. Margie was also the loving grandmother of Beth Olsen (fiancé Rich Cable), Brian (Lauren) Arduino, Erin (Jim) Butrick and Kevin Arduino (Alexandra Gagliano) as well as great grandmother of Emily Olsen, Carson Arduino, Ella Arduino and Taylor Butrick. Also surviving are her sister Teresa Pejkovic and brother Louis Dolcetti. Her husband Nick predeceased her in 1993.
Margie had a very special love for dogs and cats, so in lieu of flowers, her family requests donations in her name to www.spca914.org
Margie will be buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery with her husband Nick. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
To leave condolences, visit www.coffeyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
