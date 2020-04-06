|
Margie M. Powell Cureton
Sunrise June 5, 1944 - Sunset April 3, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Margie M. Cureton born June 5, 1944, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was 75 years old.
Margie was born and raised in Newburgh, NY where she attended the Newburgh City School District. She was retired from IBM for many years and a faithful member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Newburgh, NY where she served on the Usher Board as Chaplain.
Margie was a kind and loving person who enjoyed cooking and baking. Her desserts were well known around the community. She will be missed by all.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, William Hazel Cureton of 55 years; daughters: Pamela and Michelle Cureton of Newburgh, NY; her brother, Gaythaniel Powell of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Lolita Powell of Newburgh, NY; and two sisters- in- laws; her special daughter, Linda Henderson of Newburgh, NY; her best friend and road partner, Mae Stanley of Newburgh, NY; best friends, Maureen Pena and Ruth Perkins of Newburgh, NY; a special cousin, Joy Pittman, a niece, nephews and host of cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Wilmer and Litres Powell and her brother, James W. Powell.
Special thanks to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital nursing staff Autumn, Ben and Paul we will be forever grateful for your care and compassion shown in our time of need.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
