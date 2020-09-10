1/1
Margo Lynne Claster
1960 - 2020
June 27, 1960 - September 7, 2020
Goshen, NY
This week, Margo Claster's family helped walk her home. Margo's life was one that was well lived, giving of herself every day. She found an outlet for helping others through her employment as the Residential Director at Crystal Run Village and the Epilepsy Foundation. Later, she devoted all of her time and energy to raising her two daughters and working as a freelance artist.
Her artwork was free, spontaneous, colorful, and multi-layered, much like her life. Each day was an opportunity to express herself in a new way, free from structure, never coloring within the lines. Margo was full of life, vibrant, energetic, fun, playful, magnetic; the kind of girl who had champagne on Tuesdays and everyone wanted to be with. She believed that being normal was not a virtue, but rather a sign of a lack of courage. Her fearlessness led to many unique experiences often becoming the topic of great stories filled with passion and laughter.
Margo's open-mindedness created an avenue for meeting, accepting, and befriending many people, always embracing each person for who they were. She was a champion for the deserving, underdogs, and anyone who was vulnerable, such as, children, animals, the elderly, developmentally challenged, and our veterans. She was a voice for those that cannot speak and an ear for those that can.
Margo cherished her time coaching students and sharing her love for art with them in the Odyssey of the Mind program for seven years.
In keeping with Margo's spirit, it is not necessary to name family members and friends she had and loved, as she was never shy in telling them and you all already know.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the CURE Ocular Melanoma Foundation at https://melanoma.org/about-us/programs-initiatives/cure-ocular-melanoma-cure-om/.
There will be a public visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., today, Saturday, September 12th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown, NY, www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
