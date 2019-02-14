|
|
Margo V. Kumpf
August 26,1950 - February 3, 2019
Pompano Beach, FL
Margo V. Kumpf, 68, of Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Warwick, NY, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Daughter of the late Philip and Margaret Greggs, she was born in Nyack, NY on August 26,1950. She was predeceased by brothers, Scott and Randy.
Margo was a graduate of Tappan Zee High School, received her B.A. in Fine Arts at Fairleigh Dickinson University where she spent a year abroad studying at Alvescot College, Oxon, England before returning to FDU. She holds a Master's of Science in Education and Advanced Study in Education from the College of New Rochelle.
Certified to teach (K - 9 and Special Education) , she taught for 37 years and later served as Education Coordinator for the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. She was the recipient of numerous awards including the prestigious award of Professional Teacher of the Year presented by Congressman Ben Gilman, 20th District of NYS, and recognition by NYS Assembly, Senate and the Orange County Executive.
Margo was a Charter Member and served as President of W.I.S.E (Women Investing in Securities and Education), a Vestry member and Sunday School Teacher at Christ Church, Warwick and assisted in the thrift shop for many years. She also served as President of the local Chapter of American Association of University Women. Margo was on the board of the Ladies Golf League of Wallkill, NY. She was a volunteer with Warwick Little League Girls' Softball, Hospice of Orange County and Habitat for Humanity. She was an avid golfer, camper, traveler, reader and genealogist.
After retirement, she served as President of the Highland Meadows Estates West Homeowners Association, Pompano Beach, Fl. She was also President of the Lakeview Golf League in Delray, Fl.
Margo is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Walter; her beloved son, Scott D. Kumpf and daughter-in-law, Andrea Johnson Kumpf of Newmarket, NH; her precious granddaughters, Elizabeth and Caroline whom she lovingly referred to as "My Girls". She is also survived by her sisters, Elaine Kulakowski (Edmund) and Dale Patten; sisters-in-law, Jane Kumpf and Lorraine Kumpf; nieces and nephews Michele Kumpf Burns (Kevin), Eric Patten (Kimberley), Edmund Kulakowski Jr. (Jacqueline), Kristine M. Kumpf, and Jillien Patten Kurtz (Kevin) as well as numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews who were very close to her.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Church, 50 South St. Warwick, NY, on Sunday, February 24th at 1 pm. Reception to immediately follow in the Church Fellowship Hall.
An additional memorial service will be held at Highland Meadows Estates West Clubhouse, 5155 NW 2nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, Fl. on March 10, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: Christ Episcopal Church, 50 South St., Warwick, NY 10990; The Holy Grill of St Nicholas Church, (a mobile food service to feed the homeless) 1111 E. Sample Rd., Pompano Beach, Fl. 33064; or Hospice of Orange County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 22, 2019