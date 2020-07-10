1/1
Margrit Luber
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
Margrit Luber
November 18, 1922 - July 9, 2020
Glen Spey, NY
Margrit Luber, age 97 of Glen Spey, NY, passed away July 9, 2020 at Milford Senior Care, Milford, Pennsylvania. She was born on November 18, 1922 in Heppenheim, Germany. Margrit worked as a nurse in Germany and then as a receptionist for Dr. Greenberg in New York City, NY. She was an active member of the Black Forest Colony in Glen Spey.
Margrit married Herbert Luber who pre-deceased her on April 9, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Luber of Glen Spey and several nieces and nephews. Margrit was also pre-deceased by her son, Steven Luber.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 13, at the Black Forest Cemetery, Glen Spey, NY. Rev. Joselin Berkmans will officiate. Due to concerned health conditions, facial coverings must be worn at all times with limited attendance.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
