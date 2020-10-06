1/1
Marguerite A. Mailler
June 1, 1930 - October 3, 2020
Carmel, NY
Marguerite A. Mailler passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Paramount at Somers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Somers, NY. Daughter of the late Michael and Mildred Vacca Tedesco, she was born on June 1, 1930 in Monroe, NY.
For many years, Marguerite played an integral part in helping her husband Nelson run his Nationwide Insurance business in Monroe, NY. She was a member of St. James The Apostle in Carmel, NY, and a member as well as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD instructor for 30 years, and a member of the Blue Army at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe, NY.
Marguerite is survived by a daughter in Florida; her brother, Michael Tedesco and his wife, Ruth of Florida; niece and nephew: Cynthia Gerstner of Virginia; Robert Gerstner and his wife, Mary of Carmel, NY; and her great nephew, Benjamin Maldanado of Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson Mailler.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Or to her favorite children's charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN. 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
