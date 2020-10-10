1/1
Marguerite Montuori
Marguerite Montuori
October 2, 2020
Brooklyn, NY
It is with profound sadness and loving memories that the family of Marguerite Montuori, age 81, mourn her passing on October 2, 2020.
Marguerite was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Christopher and Marguerite Stokes. She was married to the late Joseph Vincent Montuori for a loving 39 years.
Marguerite is survived by her children: Joanne Averch (Dr. Timothy Averch) of Columbia, SC, Jacqueline Donghia of Middletown, NY, Christine Speegle (Matthew Speegle) of Prosperity, SC and Joseph Montuori of Middletown, NY; grandchildren: Christine, Leonard, Michael, Tabitha, Jamie, Grant, Justin, Jessica, Richard, Jake and Aleighah; great grandchildren: Nate, Alex, Joseph, Richard, Alana, Olivia, Nora, Gerald, Isabella and Tessa; her sister, Patricia Carroll of Tavares, FL; brothers-in-law: Bruce Parker of Tavares, FL, Matthew Lord of Mount Dora, FL; and several nieces, nephews and other members of her extended family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Christopher Stokes and his wife, Eileen; her brothers, Thomas Stokes and John Stokes; sisters, Audrey Parker, Jacqueline Schmidt and her husband, Raymond.
Marguerite was a loving devoted mother, wife, sister and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially cherished her role as "Mena". She had a smile that would light up the room and a laugh that was infectious, always finding a way to invite you into her heart. She will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.whitakerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
