Marguerite "Peggy" Ritter
September 14, 1938 - December 10, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Marguerite "Peggy" Ritter, a longtime area resident, died after a short illness on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 81 years old.
The daughter of Howard and Elizabeth O'Brien, she was born on September 14, 1938 in the Bronx. Peggy married Kenneth Ritter on December 15, 1956 and they raised five children together.
Although Peggy was a shy person, she would be the life of the party. She had a passion for gardening and loved spending time tending to her flowers. She was a loving and dedicated grandmother and her grandchildren meant the world to her.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ritter of 63 years. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth Ritter, Jr. and David Ritter, both of Middletown; her daughters, Denise Mills and her husband, John of Otisville, Robin Heubach and her husband, Tom of Wallkill, NY and Debbie Young and her husband, Jerome of Middletown; her three cherished grandchildren, Erica, Natalie and Dana; her four great-grandchildren, Gianna, R.J., Alanyna and Charlotte and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillps Funeral Home, Inc. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12th. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements are under direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019