Marguerite Violet Ronk
August 30, 1920 - May 2, 2019
Walden, NY
Marguerite Violet Ronk, longtime resident of Walden, NY, died on May 2, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was 98 years old. The daughter of the late Seth P. King and Sarah M. Shotwell, she was born on August 30, 1920 in Newburgh, NY. She lived and raised her family in Walden, NY and in later years she lived in New Jersey and Tennessee.
Marguerite was a member of The Victor United Methodist Church and a charter member of The Walden Ambulance Corps. She loved her family and enjoyed reading and traveling.
Marguerite was the widow of Eugene Charles Ronk (1966). Survivors include her sons, George S. Ronk and his wife, Judy of Wallkill, NY, and Douglas E. Ronk and wife, Dianne of Mount Pleasant, TN; four grandchildren, Jenni Perna and husband, Fred, David Ronk and wife, Melissa, Deborah Buonomo and husband, Salvatore, Daniel Ronk and wife, Autumn; ten great-grandchildren, Sophia Perna, Alena Perna, Annabelle Ronk, Lilyan Ronk, George Ronk, Nora Schneider, Emma Buonomo, Nathan Buonomo, Andrew Buonomo and Lydia Buonomo. She was predeceased by her brothers, Milton King, Lenard King, Harvey King and sister, Frances Taylor.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James VanHouten will officiate.
Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Town of Montgomery Ambulance Corps., PO Box 25, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019