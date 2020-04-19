|
|
Marguriet "Ma" Jackson
May 10, 1943 - April 7, 2020
Middletown, NY
Marguriet " Ma" Jackson of Middletown, NY was born May 10, 1943 to the late Tommy Hardy and Emma-Lee McGinnis. Ma, God said, "your work is done" and she was given her wings on April 7, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center.
Marguriet moved to Brooklyn, then to Monticello NY where she raised her five children. Marguriet was a mother to many children with her wise advice, loving heart and caring soul. She was always there to lend an ear, to feed your belly and your soul. Her home became available to anyone in need at any time. She made her home, everyone's place of comfort, safety and laughter.
Marguriet leaves to cherish her memory her children: Henry Bernard Jackson (Stacey), Denise Buckner-Hines (Marlon), Dennis Jackson, Trina Brickhouse (Clarence), Andrew Harris (Felicita), 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her siblings: Willie McGinnis (Cha), Andrew McGinnis (Darnell), Sammie McGinnis (Gloria), Shirley Bickham and Sally McGinnis; several nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and many children whom she became a surrogate mother to. Marguriet was predeceased by her brother, Jessie Hardy.
Ma's heart of gold, words of wisdom, and open arms will be the foot print in the souls of everyone's path she has crossed.
We thank everyone for the calls, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest on Ma, till we meet again, we will love you always...
Mrs. Jackson will have services at a later date to be determined by the family, so everyone can be there to participate in the Celebration of life that is well deserved.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020