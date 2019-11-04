|
|
Maria A. Isaac
November 3, 2019
Monticello, NY
Maria A. Isaac, 66 of Monticello, New York, passed away on November 3, 2019 in Orange Regional Medical Center.
Maria was a registered nurse for 42 years and served the community. She was a devout Christian and lifelong humanitarian and protector of the unborn.
Maria is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roderick J. Isaac of Monticello, New York. Maria was a loving mother to her son, Roderick D. Isaac and his spouse, Loren Yazmin Isaac; and daughter, Maria E. Arjune and her husband, Andrew R Arjune; and four grandsons, Roderick Sebastian, Andrew Johnathan, Alexander Elishua and Christopher Gabriel.
Visitation will be held at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY on November 6, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY on November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 845-343-6918. Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019