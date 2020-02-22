|
Maria Ann Frangipane
May 29, 1947 - February 20, 2020
Monticello, NY
Maria Ann Frangipane, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, surrounded in love by her family; quiet conversations, laughter and a bit of off-key singing. Maria was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She touched the lives of many with her beauty, kindness and amazing holiday and Sunday dinners.
To carry on her memory and celebrate her life, she leaves her beloved husband Alfonso "Funzi" Frangipane; her adored children: Denise Frangipane (Bill Pammer), Claudia Dietz (Gerry) and Nicholas Frangipane (Beth); her grandchildren, the absolute loves of her life, Aidan, Alexandra, Hunter and Ian; her brother, Salvatore Regina (Lorraine) and many friends who became family. She also leaves an unfinished "honey do" list for Al and traditions for her children to carry on.
Maria was born May 29, 1947 in Brooklyn to Carlo and Vita Regina. She married Funzi in 1966, and after their children were born, they relocated to Bethel, NY. She was an active volunteer of over 40 years, dedicating her time as PTA President, Scout Leader and Mrs. Claus. She volunteered with the American Red Cross, Bethel First, CASA and RISE. She was most proud to be a Bethel Lion.
Maria lived her life with courage and determination, facing and overcoming many challenges. She was creative, had a way with words and a sometimes-questionable sense of humor. Through it all, she stood tall, and did it her way. Maria would like you to know that her work here is done; and we want her to know that she did a great job.
The family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the White Lake Reformed Presbyterian Church on Route 17B; followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Bethel; and a reception at Bethel Woods. Pastor Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trevor Loughlin Foundation, P.O. Box 786 Rock Hill, NY 12775.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020