Maria C. Lopez

August 9, 1960 - March 8, 2019

New Windsor, NY

Maria C. Lopez, 58, passed away on March 8, 2019. The daughter of the late Pedro Lopez and Carmen Gomez, she was born August 9, 1960 in Manhattan.

Maria studied at Lehman College and SUNY New Paltz, and was a Teacher Assistant at Orange Ulster BOCES New Windsor Pre-School for more than 25 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, New Windsor.

She is survived by her husband, Rene Bongiorni; children: Matthew Bongiorni of New Windsor, Shantay Brittany Floyd of Newburgh, Levander Floyd and Steven Fredericks of NYC; sister, Meeling Eng; granddaughter, Jordyn Renay Thorpe; nieces: Sarah Alston, Sherry William, Milagros Ortega, Laura Perez, Lisa Carabello, Candice Graves; nephews: Paul Bruce Roldan, Vincente Carabello, Rafael Ferrer; predeceased by siblings: Carmen Eng, Mercedes Eng (aka Helen Roldan), Daniel Lopez. Addendum / Maria is also survived by

sister-in-law: Jeanette Lopez; nieces: Jessica Lopez Schamberg, Danielle Lopez-Agor; brother-in-law, Anthony Bongiorni; sister-in-law, Trenthia Bongiorni; nieces, Shiane Bongiorni and Lasandra Aviles Bongiorni.

"You have been my reason for living every day of my life and the best mom our children could ever wish for. I will love you forever and ever. Your Loving Husband, Rene"

"Always in my heart – love you sister "May".

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooskfh.com or call 845-561-8300. Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary