Maria Cortese
September 10, 1947 - March 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Maria Cortese, a resident of the area since 1974, died on March 6, 2019 at Columbus Hospital in Newark, NJ. She was 71.
The daughter of the late Pietro and Raffaela Capellupo Talarico, she was born in Magisano, Italy. Maria married Antonio Cortese on February 25, 1962 in Italy. Antonio and Maria settled in the Bronx, and raised their family there. They moved to the Middletown area, where she was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church.
She is survived by her four children: Domenico Cortese, Maria Cortese Santana and her husband, Angel, Raffaela Cortese Lucero and her husband, Margarito and Peter Cortese, all of Middletown; seven grandchildren: Anthony, Christina, Michael, David, Daniel, Joseph, and Andrew; and two sisters, Concetta talarico and Luigcna Talarico both of Italy.
In addition to her beloved husband, Antonio, she was predeceased by her brothers, Giuseppe and Pasquale Talarico.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 11 and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019