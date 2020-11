Maria D. NavarroMay 18, 1935 - November 3, 2020Middletown, NYMaria D. Navarro passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Julia and Bartolo Velez. Maria has lived in Puerto Rico, New York City, Chester and Middletown, NY.She is survived by her children: Rosa and her husband, William, Iris and her husband, Terry, Ivette and her husband, Patrick, and Pablo Jr. and his wife, Helen; grandchildren: Ronnie, Billy (Mika), Kimberly (Frankie), Danny (John), Jeanette (John), Vicky (Bill), Erica (Ray), Kristen, Alejandra and Katerina; great-grandchildren: Joe, Ricky, Ella, Cameron and Johnnie; sisters: Idalia, Carmen (Angel), and Mercedes (Neco); brothers: Francisco (Genoveba), Falo (Gricelle) and Manuel (Ana); brothers-in-law: Guillermo Navarro and Martin Flores; sisters-in-law: Milagros Velez and Paula Diaz.Maria is predeceased by her husband, Pablo; her parents, Julia and Bartolo Velez; daughters, Maria and Irene; great-grandchild, Allajeh Mojica; in-laws: Isidoro and Ramona Navarro; brothers: Miguel Velez and Jose (Sara) Velez; sisters: Sra, Maria Veronica, and Ana (Tony); brothers-in-law: Inez, Nicholas, Manuel, Angelo (Sara); sisters-in-law: Martina (Miguel), Saturna, Basilia, Ambrosia, Asela and Agapita, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown. A Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9th at St. Joseph's Church, Middletown, followed by a private entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, NY or St. Columba's Church in Chester, NY.Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com