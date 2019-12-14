Home

POWERED BY

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Maria Del Carmen Torrado

Maria Del Carmen Torrado Obituary
Maria Del Carmen Torrado
April 24, 1947 - December 13, 2019
Formerly of Goshen, NY
Maria Del Carmen Torrado, 72, formerly of Goshen, entered into rest Friday, December 13, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh, NY. Maria was born April 24, 1947 in Vega Baja, PR. She is the daughter of the late Paulino and Margarita Martinez.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at Nyack Hospital for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children Marc Torrado with wife, Linda, Eric Torrado with wife, Tara, and Heather Torrado; grandchildren: Nicholas, Caitlin, Gabriella, Kyra, and Kyle; former husband, Luis Torrado; and brother, Victor Martinez with wife Rosie.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 17 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY; with the Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be in Vega Baja, PR.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maria's name to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln, Newburgh, NY.
To leave condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
