Maria Delgado
September 25, 2019
Milford, PA
Marie Delgado, 50, of Milford, Pennsylvania died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home.
Born in New York City, New York, Marie grew up in the five Boroughs, then lived in Middletown, NY, before moving to Milford in 2006. She worked for the New York City Transit Authority in Staten Island, NY, for fifteen years before her retirement in 2017.
The daughter of the late Jose Huertas, Marie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Luis N. Delgado, Jr.; her five children: Samara Perez and fiancé, Thomas Ewanciw, Luis P. Delgado, Jayla S. Delgado, Joel M. Delgado and Daniel L. Delgado; her four grandchildren: Christian, Jayden, Rylan, Kyrie and expecting a fifth grandchild; her mother, Norma Colon; her brother, Enrique Huertas; and her niece, Crystal Huertas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, NJ, with a 7 p.m. Funeral Service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019