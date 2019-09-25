Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Delgado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Delgado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Delgado Obituary
Maria Delgado
September 25, 2019
Milford, PA
Marie Delgado, 50, of Milford, Pennsylvania died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home.
Born in New York City, New York, Marie grew up in the five Boroughs, then lived in Middletown, NY, before moving to Milford in 2006. She worked for the New York City Transit Authority in Staten Island, NY, for fifteen years before her retirement in 2017.
The daughter of the late Jose Huertas, Marie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Luis N. Delgado, Jr.; her five children: Samara Perez and fiancé, Thomas Ewanciw, Luis P. Delgado, Jayla S. Delgado, Joel M. Delgado and Daniel L. Delgado; her four grandchildren: Christian, Jayden, Rylan, Kyrie and expecting a fifth grandchild; her mother, Norma Colon; her brother, Enrique Huertas; and her niece, Crystal Huertas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, NJ, with a 7 p.m. Funeral Service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.