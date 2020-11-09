Maria E. Villada

August 31, 1915 - November 7, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Maria E. Villada of Newburgh, NY passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. She was 105. Maria is the daughter of the late Jesus Villada and Maria E. Cardona. She was born on August 31, 1915 in Marsella, Colombia South America.

Maria was a dedicated and devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. Maria taught her children about the importance of education and good morals in order to always be good human beings.

Maria is the widow of Luis E. Villada; she is survived by three sons: Rubiel, Dario Arbey, Jairo; four daughters: Magnolia, Luz Dary, Meiry, and Luz Mery; 13 grandchildren: Sergio, Ivan Dario, Fernando, Andres, Luz Mery, Luz Amanda, Sandra, Judy, Jorge Ivan, Jhon Alvaro, Sandra Liliana, Diana Alexandra, Roger; 15 great grandchildren: Juliana, Sergio Ivan, Chistian, Jonathan, Daniela, Sofia, Mariana, Juan Pable, Ruby Arminda, Rocco Jordan, Laura, Daniel Yulieth, Paubla, Miguel Angel two great great grandchildren: Cristian and Jonathan.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte 94), New Windsor, NY. Due to COVID-19, there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, at St. Patrick's Church, Newburgh, NY. Facial coverings must be worn in the church at all times. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery New Windsor, NY.



