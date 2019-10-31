|
|
Maria Elena Witt
August 2, 1941 - October 29, 2019
Walden, NY
Maria Elena Witt of Walden, NY passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Newburgh. She was 78.
The daughter of the late Jose F. and Lucille M. Leonard Gonzalez, she was born August 2, 1941 in Havana, Cuba. Elena, as she was known, lived in Walden for the last four decades. A tireless worker, she pursued several different occupations and owned a craft store in Wallkill, NY. As an adult student, she received a bachelors degree in business from SUNY New Paltz.
She loved spending time with her family and pets, especially her beloved basset hounds. She was a communicant of Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Howard Witt Sr. of Walden, NY; sister, Maria Janesky of Orange City, FL; daughter, Anna Pineda of Wallkill, NY; her son, Howard Witt Jr. and his wife, Patricia Witt of Middletown, NY; her four grandchildren: Emily Diaz and her husband, Michael Diaz of Hershey, PA, Ashley Witt of Middletown, NY, Jarrett Pineda of Wallkill, NY, David Witt of Brooklyn, NY; her great-grandson, Benjamin Diaz of Hershey, PA and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Gordon Janesky of Orange City, FL.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019