Maria Eniye Aigbogun

March 22, 1945 - November 28, 2020

Uhen, Edo, Nigeria

Maria Eniye Aigbogun, 75, of Uhen town in Edo state, Nigeria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

She was born March 22, 1945 in Uhen town of Edo state to late Pa Aghafua and Oghogho Aghafua.

She was a woman of faith, who strongly believed in serving the Lord with her whole heart. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who was always a giver. She was the most patient, kind, caring, loving, warm hearted, problem solver with a smile on her face regardless of the situation or condition, and above all, was very industrious and hard working. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family members. She also enjoyed traveling around the world.

She is survived by her six children: Anne Osato Usen and husband, Mosis, Victor Aigbogun Peters and wife, Marisol, Jessica Oduwa Peter and husband, Kelly, Frank Osaretin and wife, Kathy, Amen Osemwegie and husband, Omo, and Aideyan and partner, Brook; 13 grandchildren: Jamel Usen, Joy Usen, Moses Usen Jr., Brianna Aigbogun, Juliet Aigbogun,Adriel Omoyemwen Osemwegie, Nathan Aisosa Osemwegie, Brian Amuneke, Emmanuella Amuneke, Gio Amuneke, Efosa Oyara, Eniye Oyara, and Amia Aigbogun, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Her children will carry on her legacy through the very things she enjoyed and loved most which are impacting others. And most importantly through the love they all share. She will be profoundly missed. Grateful is an understatement for how lucky we all are to have been able to share her beautiful life with her. Until we meet again mom . . . Rest on!

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5th at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.



