Maria F. Schuman
April 10, 1924 - March 6, 2019
Walden, NY
Maria F. Schuman of Walden, NY entered into rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was 94.
The daughter of the late Franz and Johanna Wickerath, she was born on April 10, 1924 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Maria was a retired cafeteria worker with the Washingtonville School District.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her sons: Paul Miller and his wife, Beverly, Frederick Miller and his wife, Bonnie, and Raymond Miller and his wife, Cindy; grandchildren: Kristian Miller and his wife, Renee; Kyle, Katelyn and Keri Miller and Jessica Miller; two great-grandchildren, Ariana and Greyson; daughter-in-law, Susan Miller; plus several brothers and sisters in Europe. She was predeceased by her first husband, Frederick Miller; her second husband, Norman Schuman and her son, Andrew Miller.
Per Maria's wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Maria's memory may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550; to send condolences, please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019