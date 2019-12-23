|
Maria Kiczalis
March 12, 1922 - December 22, 2019
Warwick, NY
Maria (Kosowska) Kiczalis of Warwick, NY passed away on December 22, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 97 years old.
Born on March 12, 1922 in Mszczonov, Poland to the late Helen (Wilska) Kosowska and Yusef Kosowski. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jacob Kiczalis as well as her siblings, Celina, Jadwiga, and Yurek.
Maria was a woman of impeccable character. Her work ethic was second to none. Never asking anyone for anything, just giving whatever she could. Her family was her life and she always made sure that her love for them was evident in everything she did, especially her amazing cooking.
Although her life was one of great struggles to survive WWII and its aftermath, she never lost her "joy of life."
She will be greatly missed by her children: Emilia and her husband Philip Melillo, Mark and his wife Glynis Kiczalis, and Elizabeth Kiczalis; grandchildren: Aubrie Fenyak, Kristin and her husband Pete Van de Water, Mark Melillo, Tara and her husband Jeremy Guski, Katie and her husband Will Donahue, Mark-Andrew and his wife Michelle Kiczalis, John-Henry Kiczalis and James-Patrick Kiczalis; as well as great-grandchildren: Mia Fenyak, Madeline, Hunter, Avery, Hadley and Reina Guski, Olivia and Isla Van de Water, Esme and Margot Donahue and Matthew Kiczalis.
Maria has left a standard for all of us to aspire to and heaven will embrace her with much deserving love.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to ORMC for their amazing care and compassion they provided for our mother during her stay.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following the mass in Warwick Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019