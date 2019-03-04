|
|
Maria Martyniuk
October 10, 1928 - March 2, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Maria Martyniuk of Kerhonkson, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was 90 years old. Maria was born on October 10, 1928 in Yugoslavia; she was the daughter of John and Juliana (Howat) Takatsch
Maria married Lewko Martyniuk on May 12, 1951. She had been a Seamstress after completing trade school and had worked in the knitting mill in Queens as a Cutter for many years. Together they raised their family before they settled in Kerhonkson. Mr. Martyniuk passed away in 1999.
Maria is survived by her children, Ewhen Martyniuk and his wife, Trudy of Kerhonkson and Peter Martyniuk and his wife, Lynn of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren, Katie, Elayn, David and Jessica; several great grandchildren; and her sister, Vera Weitman.
Besides her husband, Maria was predeceased by her brother, Albert and her sister, Ida.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6th from 10:00 – 11:00am with a celebration of her life immediately following at HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. Burial will be in Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson.
Memorial donations may be made in Maria's name to the at heart.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019