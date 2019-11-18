Home

McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Maria Meehan


1948 - 2019
Maria Meehan Obituary
Maria Meehan
January 31, 1948 - November 16, 2019
Maybrook, NY
Maria Meehan, a local resident since 1982, passed away on November 16, 2019, at Saint John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers. She was 71.
Daughter of the late Primo and Jennie (Pungitore) Tibaldi, she was born in The Bronx on January 31, 1948. For many years, Maria was a dedicated teacher at Immaculate Conception School in The Bronx. Maria thoroughly enjoyed her career, loved those she worked with, and continued to care deeply for all of her students throughout her life.
Maria was a loving, caring, kind and strong woman. She loved being a mother and cherished her grandchildren with all of her heart. Her favorite pastime was sharing her joy of music with her family, who will always recall fond memories of her playing the piano and the accordion.
Survivors include her mother, Jennie Tibaldi; her brother, Thomas Tibaldi of Westchester County; her daughter, Jennie Sexton and her husband Keith of Cold Spring; her daughter, Anne Cochran and her husband Alexander of Manhattan; and her grandchildren, Thomas, William, Elizabeth, Adam and Abigail.
Maria was predeceased by her father as well as her brother, Joseph Tibaldi.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 U.S. Route 9, Fishkill.
Donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.
For online tributes, please visit Maria's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
