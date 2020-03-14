|
Maria Myron
April 21, 1927 - March 13, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Maria Myron of Port Jervis, NY died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 92.
She was born April 21, 1927 in Ukraine, the daughter of the late Mychajlo Sawicka and the late Sophia Stcherba Sawicka. Maria was married to Andrew Myron prior to his death on February 10, 2001.
She worked in the Maintenance Department at the Lincoln Building on 47th St. in New York City and was a member of the Local 32 BJ Maintenance Workers Union.
Maria was a past member of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Glen Spey, NY.
A family statement read: Today we mourn the death of a beautiful woman, both inside and out. She gave us a lifetime of love, compassion, wisdom, strength and kindness. She will be forever missed but never forgotten. May she rest in peace with the angels.
Surviving are her three sons: Eugene Myron of Schenectady, NY, Andrew Myron of Nunda, NY, and Myron Myron of Port Jervis, NY; two daughters: Natalka Dorosz and her husband, Peter of Cuddebackville, NY and Lesya Myron and her husband, Steven Sofskyof Astoria, NY; two sisters: Anna and Catherine of Ukraine; brother-in-law: Slawko Myron of Ukraine; four grandchildren: Anastasia Cavanagh, Markian Halamay, Damian Myron and Raissa Myron; two great-granddaughters: Sophia-Marie Dorosz and Charlese Dorosz; also several nieces and nephews.
Maria is predeceased by a brother: Ivan Sawicka.
Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis with a Panachyda service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Monday, March 16 with a 10 a.m. Liturgy Mass in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Church, 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Hamptonburgh, NY with Rev. Yaroslav Kostyk officiating. Burial will be at the Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Hamptonburgh, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771
