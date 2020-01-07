|
|
Maria Pardini
October 19, 1925 - January 5, 2020
Burlingham, NY
Maria Pardini, a retired Therapy Aid for the Middletown Psych Center and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 94.
The daughter of the late Antonio Grendanin and Lina Ferando, she was born on October 19, 1925 in Genoa, Italy.
Maria was a parishioner at St. Paul's Church in Bullville, and very active and passionate with Project Linus, an organization that provides love, a sense of security, warmth, and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets, lovingly created by volunteer "blanketeers."
Survivors include her children: Marco Pardini of Burlingham, NY, Ada Pardini and her spouse Steve Brewer of Brewster, NY, Patricia Pardini and her spouse David Newmark of New Rochelle, NY, and Rico Pardini of Thompson Ridge, NY; grandchildren: Erik Dorthe and his wife Heather of San Diego, CA, Emma Brewer and her fiancé Phil Goulet of Armonk, NY, Jason Brewer and his wife Jessica of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Nicole Neal and her husband Andy of Gloucester, VA; greatgrandchildren: Joshua, Julia, Jillian, Olive, and Bryce. Maria is further survived by her nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Philip Pardini; and her two brothers, Tullio and Carlo Grendanin.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 11, 2020 at St. Paul's RC Church, 2800 Rte 17K Bullville, NY. Cremation and burial of ashes will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550. To leave an online condolence please visit wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020