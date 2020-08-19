1/1
Maria Parrotta
1928 - 2020
Maria Parrotta
May 9, 1928 - August 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
Maria Parrotta of Middletown, a retired employee of Calvert Coat in Middletown, NY and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on August 17, 2020 in Garnett Health Medical Center in Middletown. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Antonio and Filomena Pistoia, she was born on May 9, 1928 in Italy.
She was the widow of Pietro Parrotta.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Middletown.
Survivors include her three sons, Nicola Parrotta and his wife, Marisa, Antonio Parrotta and his wife, Susan and Valentino Parrotta. She is also survived by her brother, Giovanni and her eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
As you prepare to attend services please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS and Social Distancing are required at all times at the Funeral Home as well as the Church. Due to NYS guidelines current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY.
Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
