Maria R. Rodriguez
October 24, 1936 - April 28, 2020
San Salvador, El Salvador
Maria R. Rodriguez, age 83 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on April 28, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY. She was born on October 24, 1936 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Maria is survived by her son, Edward Rodriguez; her beloved three grandchildren: Joe, Amanda, and Bobby.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020