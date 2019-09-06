|
Maria Rose "Rosie" Conforti-Yonnone-Banks
November 17, 1953 - August 18, 2019
Tucson, AZ
Maria Rose Conforti-Yonnone-Banks formerly from Newburgh, NY, 65 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday August 18, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.
Born in 1953 in Manhattan, NY, Maria was raised in Newburgh as the oldest of six children. There she married and had her first three children. In her twenties she moved to northern California where she had her fourth child and raised her family. Maria later moved to Tucson, AZ to live near her grown daughter and grandchildren, and worked as a Scanning Coordinator for Fry's grocery stores for 22 years, where she recently retired in December 2018.
Maria loved being a grandmother and great grandmother, loved cooking Italian food and enjoyed vacationing on the beach. She had a wonderful smile, wit, and light sense of humor that will live on in the memories of her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander V. Conforti and Carmine and Jane Yonnone, as well as her eldest son David Michael Quicksell, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard James Banks of Florida; three children: Cassandra Hill and her husband, Alvin of Alabama, Jennifer Trainer and her husband, Jason of Georgia, and Brian Banks and his wife, Amanda of California; her brother, Carmine Yonnone of Oneonta, NY, her sister, Yolanda Pennimpede and her husband, Philip of New Windsor, NY, her sister, Deborah Vahlensieck and her husband, Lee of California, her sister, Patricia Pomarico and her husband, Thomas of Glenham, NY, her brother, Anthony Yonnone and his fiancé, Veronica Mangieri of Newburgh, NY, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at the discretion of the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on September 14, 2019 at Cracolici Hudson Valley Funeral Home in New Windsor, NY, led by Father Bill of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019