Maria Rubino
December 2, 1926 - April 3, 2020
Louisville, KY
Maria Colotti Rubino, age 93, formerly of New Windsor, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 3rd, 2020, in Louisville, KY. She was born on December 2nd, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to parents Gerard and Maria Colotti (Perrone) who had recently emigrated from the Foggia, Italy region. Mrs. Rubino moved with her family to Newburgh in 1942, where she attended Newburgh Free Academy, was a member of the Honor Society, and performed as a Majorette. She graduated from NFA in 1944 and maintained strong NFA friendships for the rest of her life. She was heavily involved in her alumni group, and was on the NFA Class Reunion committee for her 25th in 1969 and her 50th in 1994. Maria assisted Salvatore, her husband of 63 years, in operating the family business, first called Rubino Refrigeration, then S.J. Rubino Company, Inc., a prominent Hudson Valley contractor whose primary clients were Stewart Air Force Base and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. In 1970, Mrs. Rubino went to work at the Newburgh Free Library, staying there for 17 years, while also serving as Union Chapter President of all Newburgh School District civil service employees. Maria and Salvatore were long-time, active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newburgh, and 5 of their 6 children attended Sacred Heart Elementary School. Mrs. Rubino was very active in parish activities, was President of the Sacred Heart Mothers Club and served as a Court Regent for the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also President of the Women's Chapter of the New Windsor Lions Club, was President of the Marist College Associates, an association of parents of Marist College students, and was active at Osiris Country Club in Walden, where her husband served several terms as Club President. Maria & Salvatore, moved to Davie, FL in 1992 where they resided for the next two decades. Maria volunteered at the library of St. David Elementary School, where her grandchildren attended. When her grandchildren graduated from St. David, she began a long tenure as a volunteer at Hope Outreach Center, a Davie-based charity sponsored and operated by St. David's. In 2012, Maria moved to Louisville, KY and resided there until her death. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore and her brother Dominic Colotti of New Windsor. She is survived by daughters Celeste Adams (Arthur) of Lanesville, IN & Teresa Freedman (Scott, deceased) of St. Augustine, FL, sons Joseph (Diane) of Saint Augustine, Richard (Brenda) of Walnut Creek, CA, and Salvatore, Jr. (Cindy) and Christopher of Louisville, KY. Maria had 13 grandchildren: Arthur, Natalie, Jordan, Clark, Malorie, Lydia, Sophie, Alex, SaraRose, Jamie, Dominic, Melissa, and Isabel, as well as 8 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Annalee, Adelyn, Tanner, Ellis, Cameron, Greyson, and Luca. Maria loved the words of Robert Test : "If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. "In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Outreach of Davie, FL. http://www.hopeoutreachfl.org/ Memorial service details are pending.
