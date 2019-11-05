|
|
Maria S. Ackerley
May 27, 1954 - November 3, 2019
Grahamsville, NY
Maria S. Ackerley, of Grahamsville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was 65. She was the daughter of the late William and Roma Soracco Sutherland, born on May 27, 1954 in Liberty, NY.
Maria was a proud graduate of Liberty High School and attended Catholic School at St. Peter's. She worked as the Vice President of Fleet Bank until her retirement; she then went on to work as a supervisor for Kohls Distribution Center. In her younger years, Maria enjoyed being active, and could often be found roller skating or water skiing. In her free time she enjoyed the outdoors, she loved her garden among the flowers, walking along the beach but especially being at the family camp on the Delaware River in Callicoon which was truly her happy place. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen cooking and baking and could often be found relaxing watching Good Morning America, her cooking shows or a soap opera. But above all else she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her children, Eugene Ackerley Jr. (Rebecca), Lindsay Garvey and her husband, Luke and Meghan Ackerley (Kelvin); her grandchildren, Logan, Lexi and Lyla Garvey, Kali Early and Cora Ackerley; her siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Morgans and her husband, Lynn, William "Bill" Sutherland, Jr. and his wife, Mary, and Jon Sutherland and his wife, Justine; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019